How to Secure your Raspberry Pi

By Terenz Jomar Dela Cruz on
Raspberry Pi Photo By Harrison Broadbent Feature Image

In a smart home system, anyone having access to your Raspberry Pi can have full control over your whole house if you’re not careful. Luckily, it’s easy to secure your Raspberry Pi and make it hacker-proof.

Here are a few things you can do to secure your Raspberry Pi and keep all the bad guys away from your smart home.

1. Set Your Username and Password Right

If you have a Raspberry Pi and haven’t touched it for a long time, chances are your username is still “pi” and password is “raspberry”.

Juicessh Android Ssh On Not Secure Raspberry Pi Username And Password Screenshot

That’s the default password, or at least before the Raspberry Pi OS update in April 2022 when they removed it for safety purposes. When doing a new install, you’ll be forced to type a new username and password before it goes forward. You can’t skip it.

Of course, you can still pick “pi” and “raspberry” as your username and password. But then, you’ll get a message every time saying that you should update them soon, because having them sort of beats the reason why you even have to log in at all.

Raspberry Pi Warning Message For Default Username And Password While Ssh Is Enabled Screenshot

You can change your username and password by going to pi logo –> Preferences –> Raspberry Pi Configuration, then picking “Change Password…” and “Change Hostname…” to pick one that’s more secure.

Raspberry Pi Arrows On How To Change Username And Password Screenshot

2. Add a Password for sudo

When you’re using a Raspberry Pi, you’re technically using a Linux machine. And in most Linux distros, sudo (Super User DO) comes pre-installed by default. You’ll even see it used in all the different tutorials over the world wide web.

Raspberry Pi Terminal Sudo Shutdown Now Screenshot

However, by default, sudo will only ask you the password once. If you want to slow down an attacker who figured out your oh-so-secure and not-really-“raspb3rry” password, then you’ll need to make it ask for the password all the time.

To do this, you’ll have to edit the sudo settings:

  1. Log into your Raspberry Pi and enter sudo nano /etc/sudoers.d/010_pi-nopasswd
Raspberry Pi Terminal Sudo Nano 010 Pi Nopasswd Screenshot
  1. That will open a file that has a single line: pi ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD: ALL. In it, replace NOPASSWD with PASSWD.
Raspberry Pi Terminal Sudo Nano 010 Pi Nopasswd Contents Screenshot
  1. To save your changes, press Ctrl + X on your keyboard. If it asks to save the buffer, press Y.
Raspberry Pi Terminal Sudo Nano 010 Pi Nopasswd Saving Buffer Screenshot
  1. From now on, when you use sudo, you’ll be asked to type the password.
Raspberry Pi Terminal Sudo Asks For Password Before Allowing Nano To Work Screenshot

3. Keep Your Programs Updated

Just like any other Linux distro, you’re in charge of keeping the operating system updated.

Typewriter Update By Markus Winkler

It’s not that hard, just two steps:

  1. Enter sudo apt update in the terminal to make apt look for all the latest versions of the programs you have installed.
Raspberry Pi Sudo Apt Update Screenshot
  1. Enter sudo apt upgrade to install the latest versions it found en masse.
Raspberry Pi Sudo Apt Upgrade Screenshot

The only problem here is that after doing the second step, it’s going to take quite a while until it finishes installing everything (around 30 minutes on average). The good news is that this helps you cover for vulnerabilities in the programs you use, which should prevent malicious users from hacking into your Raspberry Pi using outdated methods.

4. Update Your Raspberry Pi OS

If you are using a Raspberry Pi, then you probably already know how to install the Raspberry Pi OS. But some OS updates can get so drastic, you’ll need to do a fresh install.

Raspberry Pi Imager Screenshot

You can figure out if you’re using the latest OS version by going to the Raspberry Pi OS download page and checking the list. So far, the latest version is called Bullseye and is based on Debian version 11.

Raspberry Pi Website Page For Latest Raspberry Pi Os Debian Version 11 Kernel Version 5 15 Screenshot

5. Change the Default SSH Port

Folks who use headless Raspberry Pis use SSH to control it over a phone or computer. That’s not a big problem – it saves a lot on the electricity bill after all. Just that bots can detect your active SSH device if they happen to run on a public network.

Bots typically look for devices connected under port 22 for because it’s the default port for SSH devices. You can change the SSH port number to make it more secure.

  1. Log into your SSH terminal and enter sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config.
Juicessh Android Ssh Sudo Nano Sshd Config Screenshot
  1. Go through the file looking for a line that says Port 22. Change that to a number between 1024 and 65536.
Juicessh Android Ssh Sudo Nano Sshd Config Port 22 Screenshot

Note: All port numbers at 1024 and below are used in privileged services. This means that you’ll need to have sudo to do anything. Picking a port number from 1025 and up lets you do things without sudo, but also stops and asks for a password if you need it. This way, you can use the Raspberry Pi without risking bots sniffing out your sudo password.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Raspberry Pi difficult to hack?

Compared to a Windows PC with a lot of features that are open to vulnerabilities, it’s a little bit harder to even install a virus by accident on a Raspberry Pi. It doesn’t have much space for larger programs – assuming that it would even work on a Debian-based system at all. This doesn’t mean that you can forget about cybersecurity with your Raspberry Pi though. Because unlike a normal PC, you are more likely to leave this on for 24/7 with wireless functions running in the background.

What port numbers above 1024 should I not use as an alternative SSH port?

You can use any port number above 1024, but you may find a few problems if you use a port that’s also a dedicated alternative port for a different service you are using. This includes 8080 (TCP/IP), 8888 (web development), and 27017 (default MongoDB port). Alternatively, 22000 is an alternative port for SSH services. Just don’t pick a number that’s too high, since some ISPs and WiFi routers have limits on these.

Can my Raspberry Pi be hacked remotely?

If your Raspberry Pi is connected to a wireless network, there is always a risk of it being hacked remotely. This can get even worse if you have it connected to the internet, letting it get exposed to all the kinds of bots that scan for vulnerable devices. But that shouldn’t happen if you do the standard internet safety practices.

Can my Raspberry Pi be hacked through a GPIO peripheral?

This could happen, in theory, but the chances of it happening is quite low. Most projects using the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO (General Purpose Input Output) pins use a program that you, yourself, will have to make to drive the pins. These programs are usually too simple to even let you access your data in the memory card, let alone a hacker who would want to do the same. But this still potentially allows another person to use your peripherals, like hijacking your remote signals on an RF receiver to take control of a Pi-based robot.

Image source: Unsplash. Screenshots by Terenz Jomar Dela Cruz.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Get the best of IoT Tech Trends delivered right to your inbox!

Terenz Jomar Dela Cruz
Terenz Jomar Dela Cruz

Terenz is a hobbyist roboticist trying to the most awesome robot the world has ever seen! He would have done that already if he wasn't so busy burning through LEDs.

Read Next

How to Prevent Breaking Your Arduino by Mistake
The Newbie’s Guide to Programming an ESP32 on the Arduino IDE
How to Control DC Motors with Arduino
How to Control DC Motors With the Raspberry Pi
5 Arduino Uno Alternatives You Might Want to Try
10 Sensors You Can Use With an Arduino Board
How to Power Light Bulbs Using an Arduino With a Relay Module
How to Use a Servo Motor With the Raspberry Pi